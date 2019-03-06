Delhi: Massive fire in Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan at CGO complex, rescue operations on

March 6, 2019

At least 24 fire tenders are at the spot trying to control the blaze. Thick black smoke could be seen billowing of the building.

Delhi CGO complex fireThe fire broke out on the fifth floor of the building. (Photo/ANI)

Delhi CGO Complex fire: A massive fire has engulfed Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan at CGO Complex in Delhi. The fire which started on the fifth floor of the building is reported to have spread to other floors. There is no report of any casualty so far.

A CISF sub-inspector fell unconscious after inhaling the smoke and was taken to AIIMS, but he’s safe now, Delhi Fire Services officials said.

Offices of the drinking water and sanitation ministry, forest ministry and a branch of the Indian Air Force are located in the Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan, previously known as Paryavaran Bhawan.

Last month, seventeen people were killed and several others were injured in a massive fire that broke out at a hotel in Delhi. The tragic incident took place at Hotel Arpit Palace in Karol Bagh area of the national capital.

More details are awaited.

