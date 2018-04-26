Delhi cash van robbery: Two killed, Rs 12 lakh robbed

The robbery-cum-killing took place around 2.30 pm when the van had come to pick up cash from a wine shop. (Representative image: Reuters)

Two custodians of a cash collection van were today shot dead by unidentified assailants, who robbed Rs 12 lakh from it in Narela, the police said.

The robbery-cum-killing took place around 2.30 pm when the van had come to pick up cash from a wine shop at the DSIIDC (Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation) industrial area, they added.

According to police official, cashier Rajnikant and guard Prem Kumar were shot at by three unidentified motorcycle-borne persons.

The accused, who were wearing helmets to hide their faces, fired at the victims 18-20 times and then fled with the cash box containing Rs 12 lakh, police said.

Both the victims succumbed to their injuries at the Raja Harishchandra Hospital in Narela, the official added.

According to Rajneesh Gupta, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini), since the incident occurred close to the Haryana border, there is a possibility of Haryana-based criminals being involved.

Police was also probing whether there was some insider’s role since the accused were aware about the movement of the van.

To solve it, the Delhi Police Crime Branch and Special Cell have also been associated with the case, said the DCP.

Notably, on April 24 also some unidentified men made an attempt to rob a cash van in Rohini, but it was foiled by the cashier and security guard.

However, both of them sustained bullet injuries in the incident.