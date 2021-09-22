Delhi Cantt. rape-murder: Accused priest sexually assaulted 9-year-old in the past too, say police

Radhe Shyam, along with three of his employees - Kuldeep Singh (63), Laxmi Narayan (48), and Salim Ahmed (49), had allegedly raped and killed the girl before hurriedly cremating her.

The priest at a Delhi crematorium, the main accused in the rape-murder of a 9-year-old Dalit girl, had allegedly sexually assaulted her in the past too, according to the chargesheet filed by the police. Radhe Shyam, along with three of his employees – Kuldeep Singh (63), Laxmi Narayan (48), and Salim Ahmed (49), had allegedly raped and killed the girl before hurriedly cremating her. All four accused have been arrested.

The accused had claimed that that the girl died of electrocution while fetching water from a cooler, while her family had alleged that the men raped her and when she died, they hurriedly cremated the body.

According to the chargesheet, Shyam told police that on August 2 – the day the incident took place – he spotted the girl who used to visit the crematorium to drink water, and sometimes bathe. He said she gave him ‘messages’ in the past, and he showed her pornographic content. He was further quoted as saying that he had “touched her in the past”, The Indian Express reported.

According to the chargesheet, on August 2, Shyam asked the girl for a message, during which Kuldeep suggested that they sexually assault the child. It quoted Shyam as saying that he sent Salim away “to buy jalebi”, while he and Kuldeep took turns to rape the girl.

According to the chargesheet, the accused got “rattled after she stopped breathing”. They decided to tell her parents that she died of electrocution and, to convince them, allegedly poured water on her body. In their evidence filed against the accused, police have stated that the girl died due to suffocation while being sexually assaulted.

Showing the girl’s body to her mother, they claimed that she got electrocuted while getting water. There were burn marks between her left wrist and elbow, and her lips were also blue.

The priest and the others dissuaded her mother from making a PCR call, saying police will make a case out of it and during post-mortem, doctors will steal the girl’s organs, so it was better to cremate her.

The girl was cremated but subsequently, her parents alleged that it was done without their consent.