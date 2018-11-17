Delhi can’t become a smart city till multiple agencies stop fighting, says Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. (PTI)

Delhi cannot become a smart city till the fighting among multiple agencies stops, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said. Speaking at an event organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the NDMC Convention Centre here, he called for clarity in the national capital’s governance. Delhi industries minister Satyendar Jain also attended the event.

Sisodia said there is “total confusion” in the national capital owing to multiplicity of agencies. “Until and unless we make our governance system smarter, no technology can help us,” he said. “We have a Delhi that belongs to the DDA, a Delhi that belongs to LG sahab, one Delhi that is of the Delhi Police, one Delhi that belongs to the NDMC. You need to bring clarity for becoming a smart city,” he added.

The deputy chief minister said multiple agencies taking decisions for the people of Delhi results in “chaos”. “There is hardly any coordination among these agencies for the welfare of Delhiites and they are fighting among themselves. In such circumstances, converting the present landscape of Delhi into a smarter city would not be possible,” he said.

Sisodia said smart governance is the core solution to develop a smart city in which a single authority is put in place to take decisions without any political ill will to provide a better life to citizens. Jain concurred with Sisodia and accused the Delhi Development Authority and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi of being corrupt. He said the current system has become quite opaque and there needs to be transparency.