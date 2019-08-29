Delhi cabinet gives ‘in principle’ nod to free bus travel for women

By: |
Published: August 29, 2019 5:00:35 PM

Women passengers not willing to have free ride may buy tickets, Gahlot said. The Delhi Assembly recently approved a supplementary grant of Rs 140 crore to facilitate free ride for women in buses for the current fiscal.

Delhi, Delhi cabinet, bus travel, free bus travel, bus travel for women, india newsWomen will be able to get free rides using ‘single-journey passes’ to be available with the bus conductors. (PTI)

The Delhi Cabinet on Thursday gave “in principle” approval to its scheme of providing free travel to women in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses. The approval was given in a meeting of Delhi Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The scheme will begin from October 29, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said. Women will be able to get free rides using ‘single-journey passes’ to be available with the bus conductors. Women passengers not willing to have free ride may buy tickets, Gahlot said. The Delhi Assembly recently approved a supplementary grant of Rs 140 crore to facilitate free ride for women in buses for the current fiscal.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi cabinet gives ‘in principle’ nod to free bus travel for women
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition

ITR deadline nears!Are you choosing the right ITR form? Find out