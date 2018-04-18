Uber cab driver arrested in Delhi for misbehaving with female passenger; probe reveals shocking details

This is not the first time that such allegations have been made against cab drivers in the national capital.

In a shocking incident, a cab driver of app based taxi-aggregator Uber was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a woman passenger in Delhi. The incident relates to April 15 when the lady accused him of flashing in public and behaving indecently. Police launched a probe based on the compliant filed last Sunday. Investigations into the incident further revealed that the driver was holding a fake license. The accused has been sent to judicial custody.

This is not the first time that such allegations have been made against cab drivers in the national capital. Besides Delhi, in other parts of the country, women passengers have accused drivers of molesting, harassing, intimidating, snatching, over charging and raping. This incident has once again raised the issue of women’s safety in Delhi.

Last year, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi had said women could directly approach the Women and Child Development ministry if they face problems while using cabs. “Flag us if you face harassment of any form while being ferried by cabs,” she had tweeted.

However, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has only prepared a draft taxi policy which was made public but yet to be finalised. The draft policy mentions measures such as disabling of the central locking system, and driver details to be displayed. Apart from this, it mandates an emergency response system to handle SOS alerts. The proposed policy also recommends that cab aggregators develop their mobile app in such a manner that riders can share their location with a minimum of two persons and can contact the police in case of an emergency.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last year had tweeted, “I agree that ride-sharing is a good idea. This is being discussed within the government. Our concern is women safety. Sharing a ride with strangers may not be safe for women”.