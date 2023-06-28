Delhi: Businessman robbed of Rs 4 lakh cash, scooter at Kashmere Gate in third robbery in 10 days

Three days after the daring daylight Pragati Maidan tunnel robbery, the national capital witnessed another heist in Kashmere Gate on Thursday evening. A businessman, resident of Shahdara, was robbed of Rs 4 lakh and a scooter by two-bike borne men.

“Information was received that around Rs 4 lakhs have been looted from a businessman in Delhi’s Kashmere Gate area last evening. The investigation is being done,” said Delhi Police.

The robbery was caught on camera through the CCTV installed in the area, where robbers can be seen escaping in the footage.

The investigation revealed that the victim stopped his vehicle on the Yudhishthir Setu flyover on Tuesday to attend to a phone call when the culprits came there on a scooty and took away the money, the police said in a statement.

This is the third such case in a span of 10 days in Delhi, despite the 1,587 arrests made by the police from the central district area on June 27. In addition, a patrolling team was deployed in the area at night.

On June 24, a delivery agent and his associate were robbed of Rs. 2 lakh by a group of men in the Pragati Maidan tunnel. So far, five arrests have been made in the gunpoint robbery, the police said on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has condemned the incident and criticised Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena over the law and order situation in Delhi.

“L-G should resign. Make way for someone who can provide safety and security to the people of Delhi. If the Central government is unable to make Delhi safe, hand it over to us. We will show you how to make a city safe for its citizens,” Mr Kejriwal tweeted on his official handle.

On June 19, three men robbed a man of Rs 1 lakh in Delhi’s Mandoli area. The police have registered a case and efforts are underway to arrest the criminals.