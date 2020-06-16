Delhi businessman plotted own murder for Rs 1 crore insurance money: Police

A businessman in Delhi had hired four people to kill him for Rs 1 crore insurance money. Representational pic.

A Delhi based businessman plotted his own killing so that his family could get an insurance amount of Rs 1 crore to clear the debts, police said. The deceased man, identified as Gaurav Bansal, lived with his wife and kids in Arya Nagar in IP Extension area of the national capital.

Gaurav, 37, had hired four people including a minor to kill him, reports The Indian Express. The entire plot was unearthed after he was killed. Police said his body with hands tied was found hanging from a tree in Ranhaula area in outer Delhi on June 10.

His wife Shalu Bansal had filed a police complaint that her husband had gone to his shop but didn’t return on June 10. Gaurav was the owner of a grocery shop.

According to Shalu, Gaurav had taken Rs 6 lakh as personal loan in February and was undergoing treatment for depression. Besides, he was also a victim of credit card fraud.

Police said that during investigation it emerged that Gaurav was in touch with a minor. Police scanned his mobile records and concluded that he had given the contract for his own murder to the minor.

Police said Gaurav had on June 9 reached the area using some public transport and sent his own photo to the accused. The accused then tied his hands and hanged him from a tree.

Police claimed Gaurav had met the accused via Facebook.

“During inquiry, the juvenile revealed that Bansal had got in touch with him on social media and had paid him to kill him. The deceased had said his family will get insurance money if they kill him,” The Indian Express quoted DCP (Outer) Dr A Koan as saying.

Police said Gaurav allegedly befriended the juvenile on Facebook around 20 days ago. His Facebook chats show that Gaurav had proposed this plan to the minor. The juvenile had refused initially but Gaurav convinced him later and promised a sum of over Rs 80,000.

Meanwhile, police said three persons have been arrested in connection with the case. The minor has also been detained.