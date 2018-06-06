Delhi businessman claims he was duped of Rs 50,000, seeks PMO help

While, Sood has claimed that the 3D secure transaction gateway was hacked in connivance with some bank officials. However, a bank official has rejected the claim.

A Delhi businessman’s bank account and other details were allegedly “hacked and sold to third party groups”. He has claimed that an amount of Rs 50,000 has been withdrawn from two of his wealth management savings accounts. The businessman, named Arvind Sood, has written a letter to Prime Minister’s Office seeking its intervention into the matter. Police has started a probe into the following Sood’s complaint. However, no one has been arrested yet.

“A case was registered under IPC section 420 at Vasant Kunj (North) police station. No arrest has taken place so far,” DCP (southwest) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere said. Sood further alleged that the money was withdrawn from his accounts on May 16 through the Unified Payment Interface (UPI). Subsequently, the money was transferred to two different banks. It has been learnt that the user would require access to an eight-digit code combination inscribed on the back of the debit card, passwords and login ID in order to withdraw money using a UPI interface. He also claimed he received no intimation through SMS or email regarding the transactions.

While, Sood has claimed that the 3D secure transaction gateway was hacked in connivance with some bank officials. However, a bank official has rejected the claim. “We have registered his complaint and are probing the case. It has come to our knowledge that the customer had bought a new SIM card which was offered by the accused, who then got control over his phone,” a bank official was quoted as saying.

Police said that Sood had applied for a new SIM card. After he got the new SIM, Sood found that the SMS service had not started. So he was instructed to send a message to activate his SIM. The caller had also instructed Sood to send the same message from another phone number as a part of formal procedure. “My SMS services had resumed, but the fraudster gained control of both my mobile phones,” Sood alleged. “If there is a withdrawal from my account, there should be a multilayer verification. How did the accused manage to get all the details…,” Sood was quoted as saying by IE.