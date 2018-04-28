Delhi businessman brothers, wife killed during fight over parking in Model Town

The family said the brothers managed several properties in Model Town. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

A dispute over parking in Delhi’s Model Town ended in the most unfortunate way possible. For the last one year, Jaspal Aneja and his younger brother Gurjeet have not been on talking terms. However, the tension grew in last few days and led to a fight resulting in the death of three members of the family, including both the brothers. dead have been identified as Jaspal (52), his wife Prabhjot (45) and younger brother Gurjeet (48). Meanwhile, Gurjeet’s son Jagnoo (24) was injured in the incident.

Police said that even three months ago, cross-FIRs had been registered after a fight broke. The police have arrested two personal security officers hired by Gurjeet under IPC Section 302 and the Arms Act, DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan said, adding that a licenced pistol and four cartridges had been seized from them.

The incident reportedly took place when Jaspal (accompanied by wife) was taking out his Audi to drop off a friend and at the same time, Gurjeet arrived in his Endeavour with Jagnoo and the two PSOs. The two got into a heated argument over parking and at one point, Jaspal drove the vehicle over Gurjeet’s foot. In response, Gurjeet started to hit Jaspal’s Audi.

Jaspal took a kirpan and stabbed Gurjeet in the stomach. “He saw three-four people with Gurjeet and panicked,” said Satnam (58), the eldest of the three brothers.

Gurjeet collapsed at the spot, and the two PSOs allegedly fired at the couple. Jaspal wife who tried to shield her husband was also killed in the incident. Jaspal then tried to flee but was shot twice in the back. Bleeding, he managed to enter a neighbour’s house and slumped on a swing inside.

Meanwhile, the PCR van that reached the crime scene followed a bloody trail – to find Jaspal dead on the swing.

However, if the family members are to believed the two brothers were inseparable growing up. “Their father, Harnam Singh Toofan, was an authoritarian figure, like a godfather in the locality. He would sort out political disputes and even police officers would touch his feet. Both brothers were scared of him,” said Ravinder Singh Kohli, their cousin.