Delhi buses to have facilities for differently abled passengers from March

Published: December 30, 2019 4:11:09 PM

The amendments provide for priority seats, signs, securing of crutches/canes/walkers, hand rail/stanchions, controls at priority seats, among others for differently abled people, the ministry said in the release.

The amendments shall come into force from March 1, 2020.

Buses will have facilities for differently abled passengers or passengers with reduced mobility from March onwards, according to an official release on Monday. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 to this effect.

The amendments provide for priority seats, signs, securing of crutches/canes/walkers, hand rail/stanchions, controls at priority seats, among others for differently abled people, the ministry said in the release. Such facilities will be checked and ensured at the time of fitness inspection for buses.
The amendments shall come into force from March 1, 2020, it added.

“The draft rules to amend the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 were published vide notification…inviting objections and suggestions from all persons likely to be affected thereby. The notification has been issued after duly considering the objections and suggestions received from public in respect of the said draft rules,” the release said.

