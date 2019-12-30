Delhi: Burari’s ‘horror house’ where 11 of family committed suicide is now a diagnostic centre

Delhi: Burari horror house is now a diagnostic centre.

The house located in Delhi’s Burari area where 11 members of a family were found hanging in 2018 has been transformed into a diagnostic centre. According to news agency ANI, the diagnostic centre on the ground floor is now being run by Dr Mohan Singh.

Singh said he is not superstitious and thus decided to move into the house. The doctor added that he found the house convenient for his business as it is near the main road. “Had I believed the superstitions, I would not have come here. My patients have no problem coming here for tests,” Singh told ANI.

A Hindu priest was seen offering prayers and doing yajna at the diagnostic centre. The priest said it is a tradition to offer prayers to Gauri-Ganesh before starting a business. “Before the start of any new thing Puja is performed as per rituals. One should not believe in superstition and taboo,” the priest said.

The house was tabooed as haunted ever since the incident sent shockwaves across the country in July 2018. All 11 members of the Chundawat family were found dead under mysterious circumstances inside their house. Police said all the bodies were found hanging from the iron rods fitted in the ceiling. According to the police, it was a case of suicide. Police said the psychological autopsy report of deceased members also revealed the same.