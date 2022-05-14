Delhi building fire: CM Kejriwal announces ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for kin of deceased; probe ordered, two arrested — Top developments

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday ordered a magisterial enquiry and announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased after he visited the 3-storey commercial Delhi building where at least 27 died after a fire broke out last evening. The Delhi government also promised Rs 50,000 compensation for the ones injured.

“It was a massive fire, many people were killed, and their bodies were charred to the extent that they couldn’t be identified. We have deployed help to identify the missing & the dead,” Kejriwal told news agency ANI.

Kejriwal visited the site along with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia reach the spot near Mundka metro station where a massive fire broke out. At least 29 people are still missing.

Delhi's Mundka fire | Company owners Harish Goel and Varun Goel arrested by Police in connection with the fire that broke out yesterday and claimed 27 lives. pic.twitter.com/PNdpbpDKeY — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2022

Earlier today, company owners Harish Goel and Varun Goel were nabbed by the police. An FIR was registered under sections IPC 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder),308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide),120 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with imprisonment),34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). According to the police, at least 50 persons have been rescued so far and the operation will be completed in the next 3-4 hours.

The search operation is still underway as many gathered around the site searching for their loved ones. Speaking to news agency ANI, Vijay says, “My wife is missing. She worked as a Sales Manager there. I last spoke to her at 4.10 pm last evening. I called her again, the phone is ringing but nobody is receiving the call.” Another woman at the spot, Anju told ANI, “My niece is missing. She was working there for last 3 yrs.”

Those having minor injuries were released after primary treatment. 7 unidentified dead were brought to hospital. Their families are being contacted to identify them. 70-80 people were working here. Our priority is to complete rescue operation, Additional District Magistrate, West district, Dharmendra Kumar told reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also announced Rs 2 lakh compensation each to the families who lost their kin to the fire and that of Rs 50,000 to the injured.