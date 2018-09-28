Delhi building collapse: Year before tragedy that killed 7, complaint said building without sanction, ‘can fall anytime’

Ashok Vihar building collapse (Image:IE)

The horror that unfolded in the Ashok Vihar locality in national capital Delhi on Wednesday killed seven people, including four children, while around 11 others were injured. All hell broke loose when a three-storied building came crashing down in the Sawan Park area of Ashok Vihar in Northwest Delhi in the morning of September 26. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered a magisterial probe into the incident.

However, two days after the tragedy, a revelation by the police team investigating the collapse suggests that the tragedy could possibly have been avoided had authorities taken due note of issues raised in a complaint over a year ago. On Thursday, Delhi Police said it found a copy of the complaint which was sent to North Delhi Municipal Corporation in 2017. In the complaint to NDMC on August 16, 2017, Sanjeev Gupta, the owner of the ground floor, had stated that the structure of the building is without sanction and is about to fall, reports The Indian Express.

Gupta further said that around one-and-a-half years ago, the owner of the second floor of the building had built an illegal structure up to the fourth floor without the sanction of any site plan.

Speaking to The Indian Express, NDMCs Mayor Adesh Gupta said, “Such things (complaint against illegal construction) are brought to my notice through media, but it is a subject of investigation.” However, Gupta had directed for a detailed inquiry into the incident. He said that strict will be taken against those found guilty.

Meanwhile, police have launched a manhunt to nab three accused — Dharmender Gujjar, Sachin and his father Roshanlal. Aslam Khan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said that police will arrest the trio soon. “They are continuously changing their location. We will nab them soon,” said Khan, reports IE.

The NDMC had admitted that the structure was about 20 to 25 years old and in a weak and deteriorated condition, reports TOI. The information about the tragedy was received by the NDMC control room at around 9:05 am. After receiving the information, NDMC dispatched a team for conducting rescue operation and clearing the debris. The rescue operation was conducted with the help of Delhi Fire Services, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Delhi police.

Gupta, along with elected members of the BJP-ruled civic body and officials visited the site to take stock of the situation. Later, the mayor also visited the Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital to meet the injured and their family members.