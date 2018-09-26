​​​
Delhi building collapse Live updates: Death toll in Ashok Vihar mishap mounts to 5, four children among those dead

Delhi building collapse Live updates: The rescue operation is underway and six fire tenders are engaged in the relief and rescue operation near Sawan park. A call about the incident was received in the Delhi fire service at 9.25 am and fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

By: | Updated:Sep 26, 2018 1:29 pm
The site of the building collapse. (ANI)

In a shocking incident, five people are killed, including four children, after a three-storied building collapsed in Delhi’s Ashok Vihar Phase 3 area, causing panic in this northwest area of the national capital today morning. According to reports, the rescue operation is underway and six fire tenders are engaged in the relief and rescue operation near Sawan park.

A call about the incident was received at 9.25 am and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, an officer told PTI. Nine people injured in the incident were rushed to a hospital, the officer added.

Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have also been mobilised for the rescue operation.

This is a developing story, more details awaited.

Live Blog

13:29 (IST) 26 Sep 2018
The site of building collapse (ANI)
13:08 (IST) 26 Sep 2018
Several feared trapped

Several persons are still feared trapped under the debris. Rescue teams are working at the spot.

13:06 (IST) 26 Sep 2018
Injured rushed to hospital

The injured have been rushed to Deep Chand Bandhu hospital

13:06 (IST) 26 Sep 2018
