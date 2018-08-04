Delhi-bound Air India flight returns to Milan after passenger tries to enter cockpit mid-air

A flight of an Air India’s Milan-Delhi was delayed by more than two hours on Friday due to unruly behaviour of a passenger. The man identified as Gurpreet Singh had entered the cockpit of the flight when it was in mid-air. As soon as the incident took place, the aircraft (AI 138) landed back in Milan and the accused was handed over to local police. The flight had 250 passengers on board when the incident happened.

In a statement, Air India said, “AI 138/ Milan-Delhi flight (arrival in Delhi on 3 Aug) was delayed by 2 hrs 37 minutes as one unruly passenger Gurpreet Singh tried to enter the cockpit after takeoff from Milan on schedule. The aircraft landed back and pax was handed over to local police.”

It further said, “The captain of the flight AI 138, which had about 250 people on board, decided to dump fuel (as it had been refuelled for the eight-hour flight to Delhi) and be light enough to return to land in Milan almost an hour after taking off from there.”

Later, the flight took off for New Delhi after security clearance at 9 pm, two hours and 37 minutes after its scheduled time of departure.

Meanwhile, another flight of Air India’s Mumbai- Delhi (AI 983) was delayed by more than 10 hours on Thursday triggering resentment and commotion. In a statement, the air carrier said that a technical snag and the “flight duty time limitation” of the crew led to an inordinate delay. The flight finally depart for Dubai at 6 am on Friday.