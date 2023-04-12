Bomb threat at Delhi school: Students evacuated, checks underway

The Indian School located in the Sadiq Nagar Nagar area in south Delhi was evacuated after the school administration received a bomb threat via email on Wednesday morning. The bomb disposal squad and the dog squad are present at the school premises, Delhi Police said, adding that checks are underway.
The school received the email at around 10.50 AM today. The school authorities immediately alerted parents who were asked to pick up their wards on account of an “unexpected security” exigency.
“On account of some unexpected security reasons, we are having to close school early. Kindly arrange to pick up your ward as per details.. School will resume as usual tomorrow,” the message from the school administration to the parents read.
According to DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhary, this is not the first time that the school administration has received a bomb threat. “Last year in November, the admin received a similar email from an unknown sender. That was a hoax email. Our teams are at the spot with Bomb Disposal Squad and dog squad,” he said.
More details are awaited.