Delhi BJP stages ‘chakka jam’ against AAP govt’s new excise policy, causes heavy traffic snarls

Visuals showed massive traffic jams near Akshardham Temple as BJP workers staged protest, causing inconvenience to commuters.

The workers of Delhi BJP on Monday staged ‘chakka jam’ (road blockade) at several places across the national capital to protest against the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government’s new excise policy. Visuals tweeted by ANI showed massive traffic jams near Akshardham Temple due to the protest led by Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, causing inconvenience to commuters.

“The Delhi government is opening liquor shops illegally across the city under its new excise policy. Shops are being opened near residential and religious places. Our protest will continue until the new liquor policy is rolled back,” Gupta told reporters.

A commuter, who was stuck on National Highway 24, said, “There is a heavy traffic jam on NH-24. Most of the roads are blocked by the protesters and it is causing inconvenience to people like us who need to reach office on time.”

BJP workers stage "chakka jam" protest against Delhi Govt's new excise policy; visuals from near Akshardham temple pic.twitter.com/9K5dajvDpS — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2022

Asked about the commuters facing trouble due to the protest, Gupta claimed that it is a public movement and that people are ready to bear with it in order to get rid of the new excise policy of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Other locations where the “chakka jam” protest is being conducted include the Car Bazar at Vikas Marg, Dayaram Chowk and Civil Lines.

The protesters raised slogans against the city government and its new excise policy. They also made repeated announcements that all emergency vehicles should be given way and no harm should be caused to public property.

On Saturday, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged that the city government is opening liquor shops “illegally” across the city under the new excise policy.

Gupta said that three municipal corporations — which are ruled by his party — will not allow opening liquor shops under the new excise policy in non-conforming areas or if they are coming up in clear violation of master plan 2021. He also said that liquor shops located in close vicinity of a religious place or a school will not be allowed.