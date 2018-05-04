Delhi BJP says city facing ‘water crisis’, to launch protest from tomorrow

The Delhi BJP today claimed the national capital was facing a “water crisis” due to “criminal negligence” of the AAP government and said it would launch a protests against the issue tomorrow. (IE)

The Delhi BJP today claimed the national capital was facing a “water crisis” due to “criminal negligence” of the AAP government and said it would launch a protests against the issue tomorrow. BJP workers will take to streets on the issue from tomorrow, party’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari said. “Drinking water is fundamental right of every citizen. People are facing crisis of drinking water due to criminal negligence of the Kejriwal government,” Tiwari said in a press statement. The people in rural areas, slum clusters and rehabilitation colonies are dependent on the supply of water by Delhi Jal Board (DJB) tankers. At present they are craving for a few drops of safe drinking water, he said.

Tiwari, who attended party-ruled municipal corporations programme ‘MCD Aapke Dwar’, claimed that in many areas he visited, people were getting “black- coloured, polluted water supply from the DJB”. “This poses danger to the health of the Delhi people but the AAP government is insensitive to it although Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is chairman of the DJB,” he charged. “Delhi BJP workers will take to the streets against the water crisis and meet the Lt Governor Anil Baijal seeking his intervention in the matter,” he added.