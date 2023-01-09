Delhi: BJP stages protest outside CM Kejriwal’s residence over MCD House ruckus, police use water cannons

The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday staged a massive protest outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the “ruckus created by AAP councillors” at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House on January 6. The Delhi Police had to use water cannons to dispel the protesters, reported ANI.

The protest, led by BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva, saw saffron party workers raise slogans against AAP and its national convenor Kejriwal.

On Friday, ahead of the Delhi mayoral polls, AAP councillors opposed oath being administered to the 10 aldermen appointed by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Saxena. BJP councillors retaliated resulting in chaos and scuffles in the House, where councillors were seen pushing each other.

The House meeting was adjourned without election to the posts of mayor, deputy mayor as well as members of the standing committee.

#WATCH | Delhi: Ruckus at Civic Center as BJP, AAP councillors clash with each other amid ensuing sloganeering ahead of Delhi Mayor polls. pic.twitter.com/v1HXUxawSC — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2023

BJP MPs Meenakshi Lekhi, Manoj Tiwari and Parvesh Verma alleged that women councillors of the BJP were “mobbed” and attacked by male councillors of the AAP.

At the protest held today, Verma said that the agitation will continue until CM Kejriwal suspends municipal councillors who had allegedly hit BJP councillors.

“Our protest will continue until CM Kejriwal doesn’t suspend goon Municipal Councillors. How dare our women Municipal Councillors were hit by them, this hasn’t ever happened before in history. We request LG to suspend goon Councillors,” Verma said, as quoted by ANI.

Earlier on Saturday, Delhi BJP leaders, including Sachdeva staged a sit-in near the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in Delhi over the ruckus in the MCD House. The BJP leaders including MPs Harsh Vardhan and Ramesh Bidhuri slammed the AAP saying “hooliganism by its councillors in the MCD meeting on Friday showed its anarchic face”.