Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari demands Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation

BJP president demands Kejriwal’s resignation (Image: PTI )

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari alleged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s “patronage” to his relative Vinay Bansal who was arrested, on Thursday, by the anti-graft agency ACB, and demanded his resignation. Bansal, who is a partner in a firm linked to alleged financial irregularities in building a drainage system for Public Works Department in northwest Delhi, was arrested early this morning. “It is amply clear with the arrest of Bansal in the PWD’s bogus payments scam, that he had Chief Minister’s patronage in his misdeeds,” Tiwari said in a statement. Tiwari said that Kejriwal has lost all “moral right” to rule and he should quit.

The AAP, on Thursday, hit out at the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) for arresting Bansal, nephew of Arvind Kejriwal, saying the action was aimed at maligning the chief minister’s image and harassing his kin. However, Tiwari said that the arrest by the ACB that comes under the Delhi government should stop the AAP from blaming the Centre for “harassing” his relative. “For almost a year under the pressure of the Kejriwal government, the ACB sat upon the matter but ultimately the law had to take its course and Bansal has been arrested,” Tiwari alleged.