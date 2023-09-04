scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Delhi BJP leaders submit ‘protest letter’ at Tamil Nadu Bhawan against Udhayanidhi Stalin

Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged that ‘Sanatan Dharma’ is against equality and social justice, and that it should be eradicated.

Written by PTI
BJP, Udhayanidhi Stalin
Udhayanidhi Stalin (PTI Photo)

A delegation of Delhi BJP leaders on Monday submitted a “protest letter” at the Tamil Nadu Bhawan here against DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for his comments against ‘Sanatan Dharma’.

Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged that ‘Sanatan Dharma’ is against equality and social justice, and that it should be eradicated.

Also Read

Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, also likened ‘Sanatan Dharma’ to coronavirus, malaria, and dengue fever and said such things should not be opposed but destroyed.

Also Read

The “protest letter” submitted by the delegation, which included Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, was addressed to the Tamil Nadu chief minister through the state’s principal resident commissioner in Delhi.

Also Read

Members and leaders of the INDIA bloc, including the AAP and its chief Arvind Kejriwal, should clear their stand on Udhayanidhi Stalin’s attack on ‘Sanatan Dharma’, Sachdeva said.

More Stories on
MK Stalin
tamil nadu

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 04-09-2023 at 12:28 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS