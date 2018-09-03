Delhi-based doctor couple to pay Rs 15 lakh to patient

She suffered a complete loss of vision due to the negligence of the doctor.

A Delhi-based doctor couple has been asked to pay Rs 15 lakh as compensation to a patient who lost her sight after a botched up operation. The couple, who owns Aditya Eye Care and Opticals Pvt Ltd, was penalised by the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, The Times of India reported on Monday. The SCDRC ruled that the doctor failed to produce any certificate which shows his competency to conduct an eye surgery.

As per the report, the victim, Savita Khanna had gone to the Aditya Eye Care on February 2, 2004, for a surgery.

Savita alleged that the doctors, Laxmi Pal and Savita Pal, didn’t follow the necessary procedures before the surgery which resulted in heavy bleeding.

She suffered a complete loss of vision due to the negligence of the doctor. Later, she claimed Rs 28 Lakhs for compensation.

As per doctors’ account, all the necessary procedures were followed before and during the operation. The doctors alleged that Savita was asked to visit the hospital next day but she didn’t come. The doctors even paid a visit to her residence.

As per Commission’s record, the Delhi Medical Council had issued a warning to the doctor couple for not submitting proper records about their qualifications.

Further, the doctors also failed to disclose if the surgery was done in the in a charitable organisation or a clinic.