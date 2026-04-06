The Delhi government has imposed a complete ban on the sale of LPG cylinders directly from godowns amid the widening West Asia conflict. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also announced on Sunday that consumers could purchase 5-kg LPG cylinders from gas agencies by presenting a valid ID without any address verification. The move is aimed at improving access to cooking fuel for migrant workers and temporary residents.

“All distributors have been given clear instructions that selling cylinders directly from warehouses is illegal, and strict action will be taken against any such activity. Keeping consumer convenience in mind, the availability of 5-kilogram LPG cylinders has been increased across the city. These small cylinders can now be easily obtained from gas agencies by showing a valid ID, without the need for address verification,” read an update from the Chief Minister’s office.

Delhi govt cracks dow on hoarding, black marketing

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said a dedicated control room has been set up in the national capital to curb illegal activities such as hoarding and black marketing. Eleven dedicated help desks were also formed at select HPCL outlets to provide information about nearby distributors to migrant workers. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have also issued instructions to distributors stating that sales from godowns are illegal and will invite strict action.

The government assured that LPG supply remained stable across Delhi — closely monitored by the authorities. Residents have been urged not to throng gas agencies or storage points. Cylinders booked by consumers are being delivered directly to their homes within the stipulated time.

India braced for LPG crisis amid Iran war

India remains braced for a severe LPG crisis following the Strait of Hormuz closure and missile strikes that have damaged gas and energy facilities across the Middle East. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said recently that it was closely monitoring the situation and has taken several steps to ensure an uninterrupted energy supply and the smooth functioning of key sectors.

“Govt. is making all efforts to ensure availability of Petrol, Diesel and LPG, and citizens are advised to avoid panic purchase of petrol and diesel as well as unnecessary booking of LPG. For LPG, citizens are requested to use digital modes for booking of LPG cylinders and avoid visiting LPG distributors unless necessary,” the ministry said.

The government said LPG supply across the country remains stable, with no reports of shortages. Eight India-flagged LPG tankers have crossed the Strait of Hormuz since the war began at the end of February and two others are expected to follow in the coming days.