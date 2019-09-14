Delhi: Babar Road sign board in Bengali market blackened by Hindu Sena

Hindu Sena said it wants the road to be renamed after ‘great India personality’. (Photo/ANI)

Babar Road controversy: A few activists of right-wing Hindu Sena blackened the signboard for Babar Road in central Delhi’s Bengali market area on Saturday. Hindu Sena workers said they want the road, named after the first Mughal ruler, to be renamed after some ‘great Indian personality’.

“We demand that the government rename the road, which is after a foreign invader, to some great Indian personality. Hence, we have blackened the road signage erected by the NDMC,” Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta told news agency PTI.

There has been no response from New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), which is tasked to maintain the road, so far.

Demand from right-wing groups to change names of roads and other installations, which have been named after Mughal rulers in Delhi, is not new. Last year, Akbar Road signage was vandalised and a poster reading ‘Maharana Pratap Road’ was put up over it. However, it was later removed by civic authorities.

Delhi: Hindu Sena workers have defaced Babar Road signboard in Bengali Market area demanding the name of the road be changed. pic.twitter.com/ME3D5MKHpD — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2019

Akbar Road, in Lutyens’ Delhi, houses some of India’s top addresses including the headquarters of the Congress party.

In 2015, the name of Delhi’s Aurangzeb Road was renamed after former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, who was also known as the ‘Missile Man’ of India. Dr. Kalam passed away in July, 2015.

Similary, the name of Prime Minister’s residence was changed from ‘7, Race Course Road’ to ‘7, Lok Kalyan Marg’ in September, 2016.