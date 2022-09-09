Delhi’s Azad Market building collapse: At least three injured, several feared trapped – Details here

At least three people were injured and sent to hospital and several others are feared trapped following the collapse of an under-construction building at Azad market in Delhi on Friday, The Indian Express reported.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said that the building had collapsed in the Sheesh Mahal area. DFS chief Atul Garg said that rescue operations are underway.

Officials at the Delhi Fire Service said that they received a call at 8:30 am and four fire tenders had rushed to the spot.

#UPDATE | Rescue operation on. As per info, around 6-7 labourers are trapped. 5 injured have been referred to hospital. NDRF team has also reached. We are also detecting through live detector. JCB unable to reach the spot due to narrow line: Ravinder Singh, Delhi Fire Service https://t.co/n3COp8o7wk pic.twitter.com/LpZKXFOeNN — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022

“The work was going on in a new building….the entire building collapsed. About 15 labourers were inside…one child was also inside. Three people have been taken out,” said Mohammed, a witness at the site, as quoted by IE.

Meanwhile, Delhi DCP told India Today that prima facie it appears that the building had collapsed as it could not bear the weight.

(More details awaited.)