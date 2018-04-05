Delhi ATM fraud alert: IIC, Home Ministry officials fall victim to card-cloning racket, duped of thousands

Three FIRs under IPC Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) have been registered at Tughlak Road police station even as DCP (New Delhi) Madhur Verma confirmed that they are probing the matter and the case is currently under investigation.

In an apparent case of large scale card-cloning, three persons were allegedly duped by fraudulent ATM transactions at the Central Bank of India’s Khan Market branch, according to The Indian Express. All the transactions were allegedly done from March 24-26 between 8 pm and 8.55 pm, the reports said. Three FIRs under IPC Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) have been registered at Tughlak Road police station even as DCP (New Delhi) Madhur Verma confirmed that they are probing the matter and the case is currently under investigation.

According to the FIRs, one Salman Khan from the India International Centre (IIC) at Max Mueller Bhavan has alleged that Rs 90,000 was withdrawn from his bank account in three transactions over three days. He said that he was sitting at home and my card was with me. “Several people from IIC have reported the same issue with their bank accounts. I have already registered a complaint with the bank,” he said.

In another case, Aslam Khan from IIC claimed that three transactions worth Rs 96,500 were allegedly made over three days. Reports said that around six or seven people met the same fate.

Another victim of fraudulent transactions Prabhakar Sharma claimed that he had written to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik about the matter. Sharma, who is the assistant secretary at NFCH, Ministry of Home Affairs, claimed that Rs 31,5000 was withdrawn from his bank account. He, however, blocked the card promptly.

According to police, during preliminary investigation, they found that it may be the handiwork of a card cloning gang. Police, however, said that the investigation is at a preliminary stage and all fraudulent transactions have been reported from the same branch so far, the report said.