Delhi elections: Sisodiya says each vote for BJP is vote against free electricity, education, healthcare

Claiming that the BJP is insulting the people of Delhi who are the beneficiaries of the AAP government’s “pro-people policies” by calling them “freeloaders”, Sisodia said BJP should apologise to the people of Delhi.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said each vote cast for BJP in the upcoming assembly election would be a vote against free electricity, education and healthcare. Claiming that the BJP is insulting the people of Delhi who are the beneficiaries of the AAP government’s “pro-people policies” by calling them “freeloaders”, Sisodia said BJP should apologise to the people of Delhi.

“BJP should apologize to the people of Delhi for calling them freeloader. It’s the duty of every government to serve the people. We are here to serve our citizens of Delhi,” Sisodia said. “BJP is against free electricity, free water and free travel for women. This can be their agenda as a party but they cannot insult the people of Delhi who are the beneficiaries of this pro-people policies,” he told reporters at a press conference.