Delhi elections: Sisodiya says each vote for BJP is vote against free electricity, education, healthcare

By: |
Updated: January 11, 2020 3:43:10 PM

"BJP should apologize to the people of Delhi for calling them freeloader. It's the duty of every government to serve the people. We are here to serve our citizens of Delhi," Sisodia said.

Delhi assembly polls, Manish Sisodia, BJP, free electricity, education, healthcare, AAP government, Delhi, delhi assembly elections 2020Claiming that the BJP is insulting the people of Delhi who are the beneficiaries of the AAP government’s “pro-people policies” by calling them “freeloaders”, Sisodia said BJP should apologise to the people of Delhi.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said each vote cast for BJP in the upcoming assembly election would be a vote against free electricity, education and healthcare. Claiming that the BJP is insulting the people of Delhi who are the beneficiaries of the AAP government’s “pro-people policies” by calling them “freeloaders”, Sisodia said BJP should apologise to the people of Delhi.

“BJP should apologize to the people of Delhi for calling them freeloader. It’s the duty of every government to serve the people. We are here to serve our citizens of Delhi,” Sisodia said. “BJP is against free electricity, free water and free travel for women. This can be their agenda as a party but they cannot insult the people of Delhi who are the beneficiaries of this pro-people policies,” he told reporters at a press conference.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi elections Sisodiya says each vote for BJP is vote against free electricity education healthcare
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1PM Narendra Modi to arrive in Kolkata on two-day visit
2PM Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee to hold meeting in Kolkata today: State secretariat official
3Citizenship Amendment Act comes into effect from January 10