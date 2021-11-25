Delhi Assembly panel summons Kangana Ranaut over remarks on Sikh community

The committee issued a notice to Ranaut summoning her on December 6 over complaints citing an alleged offensive and derogatory Instagram story posted by her.

Delhi Assembly’s peace and harmony committee has summoned Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut over her alleged hateful posts on social media, panel chairperson Raghav Chadha said on Thursday.

The committee issued a notice to Ranaut summoning her on December 6 over complaints citing an alleged offensive and derogatory Instagram story posted by her, said a statement from the panel. The complaints claimed that Ranaut, in her story, labelled the Sikh community ‘Khalistani terrorists’.

“The committee has received numerous complaints eliciting inter alia, outrageously offensive and derogatory Instagram stories/posts allegedly published by yourself on 20.11.2021 over your official Instagram account…” the committee said in a notice signed by its deputy secretary to Ranaut.

Kangana also faces a first information report, or FIR, in Mumbai filed by Sikhs for using derogatory language against them on social media. The complaint alleged that the actress “intentionally and deliberately” portrayed the year-long protest by farmers against three new farm laws as a “Khalistani” movement and called them “Khalistani terrorists”.

The FIR was filed by Amarjeetsingh Sandhu along with leaders of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

“We have registered an FIR under Section 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs) against the actress. We are investigating the matter further,” said Gajanan Kabdule, a senior police inspector of Khar police station.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the actress posted a provocative photograph on Instagram about the ‘mood at home’. She wrote, “Another day another FIR… just in case they come to arrest me… mood at home.”

“Khalistani terrorists may be arm twisting the government today… But let’s not forget one woman… The only woman prime minister ne inn ko apni jooti ke neeche crush kiya tha (the only woman PM who crushed them under her shoes). No matter how much suffering she caused to this nation… she crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life… Lekin desh k tukde nahi hone diye (but she did not let the nation get divided),” Ranaut had posted on Instagram.