Delhi Assembly elections: Income Tax department sets up control room with toll free number for black money info

The Income-Tax Department here has launched a 24×7 control room to monitor black money and illegal inducements in poll-bound Delhi, officials said on Friday. The facility will also host a toll-free number- 1800117574 – where people can inform the department about any activity of use of money power, illegal distribution of cash among other such election-related crimes.

The control room has been established in the investigation wing of the department here. Assembly elections to the seventy seats in Delhi will be held on February 8. The state is expected to witness a triangular contest among the ruling AAP, the BJP and the Congress.

The results are scheduled to be declared on February 11. The Election Commission (EC) has also appointed 22 IRS officers of the I-T Department as expenditure observers for these polls.