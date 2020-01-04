Delhi Assembly elections 2020: No tie-ups for polls, says Congress

Congress to go solo in Delhi Assembly polls.

Delhi Assembly elections 2020: The Congress party has declared that it will go solo in Delhi Assembly elections, slated for next month. State Congress in-charge PC Chacko said the party will contest all 70 assembly seats.

“The party will not have any tie-up with any party in the assembly elections,” he told reporters while exuding confidence that the grand old party will return to power in the national capital.

Chacko was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of the modern social media control room for the 2020 assembly elections at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee office.

The Delhi Congress has set up the control room to aggressively mount campaigns to counter the alleged ‘false propaganda’ being spread by the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party.

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said the party has been holding extensive ‘Halla Bol’ rallies across the city for the past two months to expose the ‘lies, failures, shortcomings and anti-people policies of both the BJP and AAP governments’.

“The people of Delhi have now realised the fact that only Congress can provide stable and effective governance as the party’s 15-year development-driven rule bears testimony to that,” he said.

Congress party ruled the national capital for 15 years under the leadership of Sheila Dikshit before losing power to Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP. The Congress party has decided to popularise the 15 years’ achievements of its previous government from December 1998 to December 2013.