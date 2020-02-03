Narendra Modi Rally in Delhi today LIVE: PM to address first election meeting in Karkardooma at 2 PM

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: PM Modi to address election rally in Karkardooma today.

Narendra Modi Rally in Delhi today LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address an election rally in Delhi on Monday. This will be his first election meeting ahead of February 8 polling in the national capital. The rally will be held at CBD Ground in Karkardooma at 2 PM. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also address mega rallies in Mundka, Greater Kailash, Sadar Bazar and Rajendra Nagar. According to the BJP, PM Modi’s second rally will be held in Dwarka on Tuesday. Meanwhile, BJP leader Kapil Mishra has tweeted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal should be renamed as Muslim League. “The new name of the AAP should be Muslim League. Omar Khalid, Afzal Guru, Burhan Wani and those who consider terrorists as their father, are afraid of Yogi Adityanath ji,” Mishra who is contesting from Model Town constituency tweeted. His comment comes after the ruling AAP demanded a ban Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath from campaigning in Delhi. Earlier, Mishra had said that election in Delhi is a fight between India and Pakistan and called Shaheen Bagh “mini-Pakistan”. He was banned by the Election Commission from campaigning in the national capital for 48 hours. The national capital will go to polls on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11.

