Delhi Election 2020 Live: AAP to release manifesto, PM Modi’s rally in Dwarka today

PM Narendra Modi Delhi Rally Today, AAP Manifesto Release Live Updates: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will release its manifesto for February 8 Assembly polls in Delhi on Tuesday. The election document will be released by the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and others. Singh said that the party will intensify its campaign in the last three days by involving members of its frontal organisations. The opposition BJP and Congress in Delhi have already released their election documents promising freebies to counter AAP’s strategy. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Dwarka today, his second in the campaign for the Delhi Assembly elections. The rally will take place at DDA Ground, Sector 14 in Dwarka at 3:30 PM. This will also be his last election meeting in the national capital. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address four rallies today. The rallies will be held in Delhi Cantt., Moti Nagar, Patel Nagar and Timarpur. From Congress’ camp, former PM Manmohan Singh will hold a public meeting in Rajouri Garden. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address rallies in Jangpura and Sangam Vihar. This will be the first time when the top Congress leadership will campaign to seek support for the party.
The BJP in its manifesto has promised several freebies for the people of the national capital in a bid to woo their votes. Featuring in the series of promises announced by the BJP in its ‘Sankalp Patra’ is flour to people at Rs 2 per kg, electric scooty to college girls and bicycles to girls studying in classes 9-10. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi is unlikely to address an election rally in the Shastri Park area on February 5. She was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for check up after she complained of stomachache.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her brother leader Rahul Gandhi will address election rallies in Jangpura and Sangam Vihar today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a public rally today in Dwarka. The rally will take place at DDA Ground, Sector 14 in Dwarka at 3:30 PM. This will be his second election meeting in Delhi.
Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh to address a public rally in Rajouri Garden today. This will be his first public meeting in Delhi ahead of February 8 polls.
The Aam Aadmi Party will release its election manifesto on Tuesday. Last month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal released 'Kejriwal ka Guarantee Card' that has 10 'guarantees', including a promise to reduce air pollution in Delhi by three times.