Delhi Election 2020 Live: AAP to release manifesto, PM Modi’s rally in Dwarka today

PM Narendra Modi addresses an election rally at Karkardooma in Delhi on Monday. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal New Delhi

PM Narendra Modi Delhi Rally Today, AAP Manifesto Release Live Updates: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will release its manifesto for February 8 Assembly polls in Delhi on Tuesday. The election document will be released by the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and others. Singh said that the party will intensify its campaign in the last three days by involving members of its frontal organisations. The opposition BJP and Congress in Delhi have already released their election documents promising freebies to counter AAP’s strategy. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Dwarka today, his second in the campaign for the Delhi Assembly elections. The rally will take place at DDA Ground, Sector 14 in Dwarka at 3:30 PM. This will also be his last election meeting in the national capital. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address four rallies today. The rallies will be held in Delhi Cantt., Moti Nagar, Patel Nagar and Timarpur. From Congress’ camp, former PM Manmohan Singh will hold a public meeting in Rajouri Garden. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address rallies in Jangpura and Sangam Vihar. This will be the first time when the top Congress leadership will campaign to seek support for the party.

