Delhi assembly elections: 1,029 candidates filed 1,528 nominations

By: |
New Delhi | Published: January 22, 2020 3:40:36 PM

On the last day of filing nominations on Tuesday, over 800 nominations were filed for the 70 assembly constituencies, which go to polls on February 8.

Delhi polls, delhi election 2020, delhi elections, delhi assembly polls, congress, AAP, BJP, delhi election campaignDelhi CM Arvind Kejriwal waits to file his nomination for the forthcoming State Assembly polls. (PTI Photo)

As many as 1,029 candidates have filed 1,528 nominations for the Delhi Assembly polls on February 8, according to data shared by the poll panel. On the last day of filing nominations on Tuesday, over 800 nominations were filed for the 70 assembly constituencies, which go to polls on February 8. As many as 1,029 candidates, including 187 women, have filed a total of 1,528 nominations, an official from the office of Delhi chief electoral officer said.

These nominations also include the ‘cover’ candidates. The date for withdrawing nominations is Friday. The election will see a triangular fight between the Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress.

