Delhi Assembly Election Results: AAP, BJP battle it out on six seats including Okhla which houses Shaheen Bagh

BJP’s Kapil Mishra and AAP’s Manish Sisodia and locked in a tough battle on Model Town and Patparganj seats respectively. (Photo/ANI)

Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020 Latest Updates: The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) appears set to return to power in Delhi where counting of votes for Assembly elections is underway. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come out as a distant second, however, the party is locked in an intense contest on six of the total 70 Delhi constituencies. As per trends available at the time of filing this report, the saffron party is currently leading from 20 seats and a tally above this number would provide it a major moral boost and a much-needed face-saver.

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Results: LIVE UPDATES

While Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has taken a comfortable lead from New Delhi seat, his deputy Manish Sisodia is engaged in a nail-biter of a contest from Patparganj seat of East Delhi area. As per the Election Commission data available till the filing of this report, Manish Sisodia has got 4,945 votes against BJP’s Ravi Negi 4983 votes.

One of the most remarkable trends has emerged from Okhla Assembly constituency which houses Shaheen Bagh area. Sitting Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan is trailing by 200 votes from the seat. BJP’s Braham Singh is leading on the seat. Similary, another top AAP leader Atishi, who is considered to be a close aide of Kejriwal and Sisodia, is trailing from Kalkaji seat.

On Model Town seat, former Delhi minister and BJP candidate Kapil Mishra in involved in see-saw contest against AAP candidate Akhilesh Pati Tripathi. The Election Commission website showed Mishra with 6,281 votes against Tripathi’s 10,801 votes.

BJP’s firebrand leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is also facing a neck-and-neck battle against AAP candidate Raj Kumari Dhillon. As per the EC data, Bagga has got 5,079 votes and Dhillon 5,741 votes. AAP’s Raghav Chadha, who contested from Rajinder Nagar seat, has now taken a comfortable lead from his nearest BJP rival Sardar RP Singh. Chadha has got 19,802 votes, while Singh has managed to garner 13, 227 votes so far.

If the present trends for all 70 seats hold, the AAP will go on to form government in Delhi for second straight term. The trends are in tune with what the Exit Polls had predicted. However, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party may not be able to repeat its 2015 performance when it won 67 seats in the 70-chair Delhi Assembly. The AAP’s loss is clearly BJP’s gain as the saffron party appears to improve its tally considerably than the last election.