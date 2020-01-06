  1. Home
  3. Delhi Assembly Election Opinion Poll: Can BJP stop AAP from repeating 2015 show?

Delhi Assembly Election Opinion Poll: Can BJP stop AAP from repeating 2015 show?

Jan 06, 2020

Delhi Election Opinion Poll: The Aam Aadmi Party has roped in master poll strategist Prashant Kishor's I-PAC to plan its election strategy. Can Arvind Kejriwal's party keep BJP away from power for the second consecutive time?

delhi assembly election, delhi opinion poll, aap, aam aadmi party , delhi assembly electionAAP has launched its election campaign for Delhi Assembly election 2020 under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo@aamaadmiparty)

Delhi Election Opinion Poll: With the Election Commission of India announcing Delhi Assembly election 2020, the stage is set for a heated electoral battle between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress. While Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP is confident of repeating its 2015 performance when it won 67 of 70 Assembly seats, both the BJP and Congress would be hoping for an improved show this time. The BJP is yet to announce a chief ministerial candidate and will go to poll under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On the other hand, the AAP is seeking a re-election with CM Arvind Kejriwal eyeing a second consecutive term. The Aam Aadmi Party has also roped in master poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC to plan its election strategy. Can AAP keep BJP away from power by emulating its own 2015 show? How many seats the Congress will win in Delhi? Answer to all such questions will be out on February 11 when the results of Delhi Assembly election will be announced.

    17:48 (IST)06 Jan 2020
    Delhi Assembly Elections Dates Announced

    Delhi assembly elections will be held on February 8 (Saturday) and the results will be declared on February 11 (Tuesday). The election is expected to be triangular — AAP, BJP and Congress. In the last polls, the AAP had emerged the single biggest party with an unprecedented win.  

