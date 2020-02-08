Delhi Election 2020 Voting Live Updates: Polling for 70 seats to begin at 8 AM

Delhi Election 2020 Voting Live Updates: The stage is set for polling in 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi to elect a new government. The polling will begin at 8 am and end at 6 pm. According to the Election Commission of India, over 1.47 crore people, including 2.08 lakh first-time votes are eligible to vote today. While the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal is looking to retain power in the national capital, the BJP is seeking to get its chief minister in Delhi after 20 years. The Congress, which has ruled Delhi between 1998 and 2003, is hoping resurgence in its vote share. There are 13,750 polling booths, besides one auxiliary booth, located at 2,689 locations across Delhi. As far as critical polling stations are concerned, there are 516 locations and 3,704 booths in that category. Besides police security, polling stations falling in the critical category get paramilitary cover. Activities will be monitored through webcasting. Police and election machinery are on ‘extra vigil’ and assessing the situation all the time across the national capital. Security personnel kept guard at strong rooms storing EVMs. Election staff carried EVMs and other polling material to booths under tight supervision in all constituencies.
Highlights
There are 672 candidates in the fray for 70 assembly seats. There are 13,750 polling booths, besides one auxiliary booth, located at 2,689 locations across Delhi. As far as critical polling stations are concerned, there are 516 locations and 3,704 booths in that category.
Tight security arrangements have been made across Delhi for smooth conduct of the polling process. Police force and paramilitary personnel have been deployed. 190 companies of Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed as part of the security measures.
Over 1.47 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the electoral battle for Delhi, which is largely being seen as a triangular contest among the ruling AAP, a spirited Congress and the opposition BJP which has campaigned very aggressively ahead of the election. "1,47,86,382 people are eligible to vote in the Delhi polls, and 2,32,815 are in the age group of 18-19," Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said.
In view of the ongoing anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh, the Delhi CEO Office has put all five polling stations in the area under the "critical" category. The Delhi CEO Office said confidence-building measures are continuously being undertaken to reassure voters.
Polling across all the 70 assembly seats in Delhi will begin at 8 AM and conclude at 6 PM. The EC has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the process.