Delhi Election 2020 Voting Live Updates: Polling for 70 seats to begin at 8 AM

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Polling to begin at 8 AM amid tight security.

Delhi Election 2020 Voting Live Updates: The stage is set for polling in 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi to elect a new government. The polling will begin at 8 am and end at 6 pm. According to the Election Commission of India, over 1.47 crore people, including 2.08 lakh first-time votes are eligible to vote today. While the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal is looking to retain power in the national capital, the BJP is seeking to get its chief minister in Delhi after 20 years. The Congress, which has ruled Delhi between 1998 and 2003, is hoping resurgence in its vote share. There are 13,750 polling booths, besides one auxiliary booth, located at 2,689 locations across Delhi. As far as critical polling stations are concerned, there are 516 locations and 3,704 booths in that category. Besides police security, polling stations falling in the critical category get paramilitary cover. Activities will be monitored through webcasting. Police and election machinery are on ‘extra vigil’ and assessing the situation all the time across the national capital. Security personnel kept guard at strong rooms storing EVMs. Election staff carried EVMs and other polling material to booths under tight supervision in all constituencies.

