Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Live Updates: AAP’s Manish Sisodia to file nomination today

Delhi Assembly Election: Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will file his nomination papers for the February 8 Assembly polls today. He is contesting from the Patparganj Assembly seat. Ahead of filing his nomination, the two-time Patparganj MLA is holding a foot march in his constituency to seek the blessings of the public. Accompanied by scores of Aam Aadmi Party worker, Sisodia met locals near Talab Chowk in Mandawali and promised to work for the welfare of the public. He is also slated to hold a bike rally before filing his papers. Patparganj is one of the 70 Assembly seats in the national capital. Sisodia had won from here in the 2013 and 2015 Assembly polls. The national capital will go to polls on February 8 and the results will be announced on February 11. The main contest is between Arvind Kejriwal led AAP and the two national parties — the BJP and the Congress. The Delhi Legislative Assembly has 70 seats.
Highlights
The Janata Dal (United) headed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is exploring a tie-up with the BJP for the upcoming assembly polls in Delhi. "I am in talks with the BJP leadership. Once things finalised, we will be in a position to share details like seat-sharing," JD(U) national general secretary Sanjay Jha said on Wednesday.
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that Gautam Gambhir should surrender the free facilities if he was against the subsidies being provided by Kejriwal government to the poor. "If GautamGambhir is against free services which benefits the poor, he should surrender the free facilities including 50,000 units of electricity that an MP is entitled to. This is sheer display of hypocrisy,” Singh had said.
BJP MP Gautam Gambhir came down hard at the AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday asserting that he has not availed any free benefits he is entitled to as a Member of Parliament. “I have NEVER said that POOR should not get free services. Only that people who CAN afford should be charged a nominal amount!! FYI – I have not taken a single govt benefit in 8 months unlike your hypocrite CM who had been advertising himself at the taxpayers’ expense for 5 yrs,” Gambhir said. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE
AAP candidate from Patparganj Assembly seat, Manish Sisodia held a foot march in his constituency ahead of filing his nomination papers. He met locals near the Talab Chowk area in Mandawali.
AAP leader and Delhi's deputy CM Manish Sisodia will file his nomination papers today. He is contesting from Patparganj once again. He had won from here in 2013 and 2015.