Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Live Updates: AAP’s Manish Sisodia to file nomination today

Delhi Assembly Election: Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will file his nomination papers for the February 8 Assembly polls today. He is contesting from the Patparganj Assembly seat. Ahead of filing his nomination, the two-time Patparganj MLA is holding a foot march in his constituency to seek the blessings of the public. Accompanied by scores of Aam Aadmi Party worker, Sisodia met locals near Talab Chowk in Mandawali and promised to work for the welfare of the public. He is also slated to hold a bike rally before filing his papers. Patparganj is one of the 70 Assembly seats in the national capital. Sisodia had won from here in the 2013 and 2015 Assembly polls. The national capital will go to polls on February 8 and the results will be announced on February 11. The main contest is between Arvind Kejriwal led AAP and the two national parties — the BJP and the Congress. The Delhi Legislative Assembly has 70 seats.

