Delhi Election 2020 Live: Congress likely to release list of candidates today; Check AAP, BJP list

Updated:Jan 18, 2020 11:31:19 am

Congress Candidate List for Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Live Updates: Voting for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi will take place on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

Delhi Election 2020 Live, Congress Candidate List for Delhi Election 2020Congress is likely to release its list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi today.

Congress Full Candidate List for Delhi Election 2020 Live Coverage: Delhi Assembly election 2020 Live Updates: The meeting of the Congress’ Central Election Committee is underway at Sonia Gandhi’s residence to finalise the list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi. The meeting is attended by top Congress leaders including the Delhi unit chief Subhash Chopra, the party’s in charge of Delhi PC Chako, senior leaders Ahmed Patel and KC Venugopal. The list is likely to be out by evening today. In Delhi, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is holding talks with the Congress to seal an alliance. According to news agency ANI, the Congress has offered four seats to the party led by jailed Lalu Prasad Yadav. While the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has declared the full list of 70 candidates, the Bharatiya Janata Party has released the first list comprising 57 names. The filing of nomination is currently under. The last date of filing nomination is January 21. Voting for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi will take place on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

Live Blog

Delhi Election 2020 Live: Congress Candidate List for 2020 Delhi Election Live Telecast

Highlights

    11:31 (IST)18 Jan 2020
    Congress' CEC meeting underway

    The meeting of the Central Election Committee of the Congress party is currently underway at Sonia Gandhi's residence. The meeting is attended by Delhi unit chief Subhash Chopra, the party’s in charge of Delhi PC Chako, senior leaders Ahmed Patel and KC Venugopal.

    11:24 (IST)18 Jan 2020
    Delhi election 2020: Congress list likely today

    The Congress party is likely to release its list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi today.

    The Delhi Legislative Assembly has 70 seats. In the previous Assembly elections held in 2014, the Aam Aadmi Party led by Arvind Kejriwal had stormed to power, winning 67 seats. The BJP won just three seats. The Congress which ruled the national capital for 15 years, drew a blank.
