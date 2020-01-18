Delhi Election 2020 Live: Congress likely to release list of candidates today; Check AAP, BJP list

Congress is likely to release its list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi today.

Congress Full Candidate List for Delhi Election 2020 Live Coverage: Delhi Assembly election 2020 Live Updates: The meeting of the Congress’ Central Election Committee is underway at Sonia Gandhi’s residence to finalise the list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi. The meeting is attended by top Congress leaders including the Delhi unit chief Subhash Chopra, the party’s in charge of Delhi PC Chako, senior leaders Ahmed Patel and KC Venugopal. The list is likely to be out by evening today. In Delhi, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is holding talks with the Congress to seal an alliance. According to news agency ANI, the Congress has offered four seats to the party led by jailed Lalu Prasad Yadav. While the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has declared the full list of 70 candidates, the Bharatiya Janata Party has released the first list comprising 57 names. The filing of nomination is currently under. The last date of filing nomination is January 21. Voting for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi will take place on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

Read More