Delhi Election 2020 Live: BJP candidate list for February 8 polls likely to be released today

Updated:Jan 17, 2020 9:18:34 am

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Live Updates: Delhi will go to polls on February 8. The results will announced on February 11.

Delhi Election 2020, Delhi Assembly Election 2020 DateBJP likely to release list of candidates today for February 8 Assembly polls in Delhi.

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Live Updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to release its list of candidates today for the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi. The BJP’s central election committee met on Thursday to finalise the candidates for the February 8 polls. Top party leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s national president Amit Shah, working president JP Nadda, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, BJP in-charge of Delhi polls Prakash Javadekar and others held consultations at the BJP headquarters and discussed the names of probable candidates to contest the polls. The election committee of the Delhi BJP last week said that it has shortlisted more than 1,400 names as probable candidates for the 70 Assembly seats. Meanwhile, the process to file nominations for the Delhi Assembly elections 2020 has begun. On Thursday, AAP leader and Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and 12 others filed nominations. Sisodia is seeking reelection from Delhi’s Patparganj constituency.

Delhi Election 2020 Live: BJP likely to release list of candidates today

    The Bharatiya Janata Party may release its list of candidates for the February 8 Assembly elections today. The BJP's CEC met on Thursday at the party headquarters to discuss the names. Top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari besides working president J P Nadda among others, held consultation. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari was also part of the meeting.

    The Delhi Legislative Assembly has 70 seats. According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission, polling will take place in a single-phase on February 8 and results will be announced on February 11.  The elections will have triangular contest with Congress being the third major player after the BJP and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party.
