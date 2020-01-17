Delhi Election 2020 Live: BJP candidate list for February 8 polls likely to be released today

BJP likely to release list of candidates today for February 8 Assembly polls in Delhi.

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Live Updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to release its list of candidates today for the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi. The BJP’s central election committee met on Thursday to finalise the candidates for the February 8 polls. Top party leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s national president Amit Shah, working president JP Nadda, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, BJP in-charge of Delhi polls Prakash Javadekar and others held consultations at the BJP headquarters and discussed the names of probable candidates to contest the polls. The election committee of the Delhi BJP last week said that it has shortlisted more than 1,400 names as probable candidates for the 70 Assembly seats. Meanwhile, the process to file nominations for the Delhi Assembly elections 2020 has begun. On Thursday, AAP leader and Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and 12 others filed nominations. Sisodia is seeking reelection from Delhi’s Patparganj constituency.

Read More