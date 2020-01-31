Delhi Election 2020 Live: BJP fields top guns for campaigning, Amit Shah to address four rallies today

Delhi Assembly polls: Amit Shah to address four election rallies in Delhi on Friday.

Delhi Election 2020 Live Updates: With the elections in Delhi just a few days away, all political parties want to woo the voters. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold roadshows at Rajouri Garden, Mangolpuri, Badarpur, Kasturba Nagar and Jangpura on Friday. On the other hand, BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold four public rallies. The rallies will be held in Pitampura, Tri Nagar, Ashok Vihar Phase 1 and Kamla Nagar. BJP national president JP Nadda will also hold three public meetings in the national capital today. The rallies will be held in Ghonda, Timarpur and Rajouri Garden. Besides, several Union Ministers and top party leaders will also hold rallies in different parts of Delhi to seek public support. On Thursday, the saffron party launched a multi-pronged attack on Arvind Kejriwal as it fielded a battery of leaders. Shah, Nadda and other leaders slammed the ruling AAP on a range of issues but Shaheen Bagh dominated the barrage. Shah alleged that elections in Delhi are a contest between Prime Minister Narendra Modi who eliminated terrorists through surgical strikes inside Pakistan and those supporting the Shaheen Bagh protesters, the site of anti-CAA demonstration for the last 45 days. Addressing an election rally at Mangolpuri, Nadda accused the AAP of pursuing politics of appeasement. To counter the BJP offensive, Kejriwal addressed multiple public meetings and held four roadshows on Thursday.

Read More