Delhi Election 2020 Live: Arvind Kejriwal to file nomination today, BJP and Congress release second list of candidates

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will file his nomination paper from New Delhi seat on Tuesday. He was slated to file his papers on Monday but had to defer the plan following a delay caused due to a roadshow he held from Valmiki Mandir near RK Ashram Marg metro station to the Hanuman Mandir near Connaught Place. He covered around 2.2 km in over two hours. Today is also the last day of filing nominations for the February 8 polling. Meanwhile, both the national parties the BJP and Congress have released their second list of candidates. While the BJP has pitted its state unit BJYM chief Sunil Yadav against Kejriwal, the grand old party has fielded Romesh Sabharwal. In another development, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) said it will not contest the elections in Delhi as it was asked by its ally BJP to change its stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act, which it has refused.
Congress alliance partner in Delhi Assembly elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has announced candidates on all the four seats alloted to it. The party in a tweet declared its four candidates – Pramod Tyagi (Burari), Riyazuddin Khan (Kirari), Shakti Kumar Bishnoi (Uttam Nagar) and Niram Kumar Singh (Palam).
Upset over not being given ticket for the assembly poll, AAP's Ajmeri Gate Councillor Rakesh Kumar on Monday joined the Congress party here along with his supporters. Kumar, who was welcomed into the Congress fold by party's Delhi unit president Subhash Chopra, alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was an "opportunist" and deliberately kept quiet on the issue of the amended citizenship law and the NRC.
The value of Congress leader Alka Lamba’s immovable property has more than doubled in the last five years, according to the election affidavit she filed on Monday. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE
The Shiromani Akali Dal said it will not contest the elections as it was asked by its ally BJP to change its stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act, which it has vehemently refused. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE
Tuesday (January 21) is the last day for filing of nomination for the February 8 polls in Delhi. Results will be declared on February 11. The five-year term of the Legislative assembly of Delhi is scheduled to expire on February 22.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was unable to submit his papers on Monday due to a delay caused by his rally. Kejriwal started his roadshow from Valmiki Mandir near RK Ashram Marg metro station to the Hanuman Mandir near Connaught Place, traversed around 2.2 km in over two hours. Kejriwal said the nomination will now be filed on Tuesday.