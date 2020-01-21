Delhi Election 2020 Live: Arvind Kejriwal to file nomination today, BJP and Congress release second list of candidates

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will file nomination from New Delhi on Tuesday.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will file his nomination paper from New Delhi seat on Tuesday. He was slated to file his papers on Monday but had to defer the plan following a delay caused due to a roadshow he held from Valmiki Mandir near RK Ashram Marg metro station to the Hanuman Mandir near Connaught Place. He covered around 2.2 km in over two hours. Today is also the last day of filing nominations for the February 8 polling. Meanwhile, both the national parties the BJP and Congress have released their second list of candidates. While the BJP has pitted its state unit BJYM chief Sunil Yadav against Kejriwal, the grand old party has fielded Romesh Sabharwal. In another development, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) said it will not contest the elections in Delhi as it was asked by its ally BJP to change its stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act, which it has refused.

