Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Full list of Lok Janshakti Party candidates

Lok Janshakti Party Candidate List for Delhi Election 2020: The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) led by Chirag Paswan has released its first list of 15 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections. The LJP, which is a constituent of the BJP-led NDA, is contesting elections solo. The party has announced that it will field candidates across all 70 seats. LJP leader Kali Pandey has been appointed as the party’s in-charge for the February 8 elections in Delhi. Pandey said that LJP’s alliance with the BJP is confined to Bihar. He added that it was for the saffron party to decide if it wanted a tie-up in the national capital. The LJP recently contested the Assembly elections in Jharkhand on its own.
LJP Candidate List For Delhi Assembly Elections 2020
Sadar Bazar: Rajeev Kumar Sharma
Mushtafabad: Anil Kumar Gupta
Moti Nagar: Mahesh Dubey
Devli: Sunil Tanwar
Narela: Amresh Kumar
Madipur: Poonam Rana
Kiradi: Ajit Kumar
Trinagar: Kamaldev Rai
Shalimar Bagh: Shivendra Mishra
Wazeerpur: Shankar Mishra
Matiala Mahal: Sumitra Paswan
Sangam Vihar: Arvind Kumar Jha
Najafgarh: Ramkumar Lamba
Uttam Nagar: Ratan Kumar Sharma
Laxmi Nagar: Namah
The Delhi Legislative Assembly has 70 seats. The main contest is between Aam Aadmi Party led by Arvind Kejriwal and two national parties the BJP and the Congress. The national capital will go to polls on February 8 and counting of votes will take place on February 11. In the 2015 elections, the AAP had won 67 of the 70 seats. The BJP won just three seats. The Congress drew a blank.
