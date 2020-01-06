  1. Home
  Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Election Commission likely to announce poll dates at 3.30 PM today

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Election Commission likely to announce poll dates at 3.30 PM today

Jan 06, 2020

Delhi Assembly Election: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had won 67 of 70 seats in the last Assembly election held in 2015.

Delhi election, delhi election 2020, election commission of IndiaThe Election Commission will announce Delhi Election schedule today. (File Photo)

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Schedule, Date: The Election Commission is likely to announce the date for Delhi Assembly Elections on Monday. The Election Commission has called a press conference at 3:30 PM during which the poll schedule is expected to be announced. Sources said election for all 70 seats of Delhi Assembly could be held in a single phase. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s tenure ends on February 22 and Delhi must have a new government in place before that date. During the last Assembly elections in 2015, Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won a landslide victory pocketing 67 of 70 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party had got the remaining three seats and the Congress settled at nil.

 

