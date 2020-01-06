Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Election Commission likely to announce poll dates at 3.30 PM today

The Election Commission will announce Delhi Election schedule today. (File Photo)

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Schedule, Date: The Election Commission is likely to announce the date for Delhi Assembly Elections on Monday. The Election Commission has called a press conference at 3:30 PM during which the poll schedule is expected to be announced. Sources said election for all 70 seats of Delhi Assembly could be held in a single phase. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s tenure ends on February 22 and Delhi must have a new government in place before that date. During the last Assembly elections in 2015, Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won a landslide victory pocketing 67 of 70 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party had got the remaining three seats and the Congress settled at nil.