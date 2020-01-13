Delhi Assembly Election 2020: BJP shoots Rs 500 cr defamation notice to AAP over Manoj Tiwari mash-up video

The ruling AAP and BJP are involved in a bitter video war ahead of Delhi Assembly election. (File Photo/PTI)

Manoj Tiwari Rs 500 crore defamation notice: The bitter war of words between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party escalated on Sunday, with the latter slapping a Rs 500-crore defamation notice on AAP over a video it tweeted from its official handle. The video, a mash-up of Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari’s Bhojpuri outings, showed him dancing to the tune of ‘Lage Raho Kejriwal’, a campaign song launched by the AAP for the Assembly elections in Delhi. The video was posted with a caption that read: “#LageRahoKejriwal song is so good even sir Manoj Tiwari is dancing on it.”

#LageRahoKejriwal song is so good even sir @ManojTiwariMP is also dancing on it. pic.twitter.com/Ye3077PMK4 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 11, 2020

Taking strong exception to the use of his face in the campaign song by AAP, the Delhi unit of the BJP sent a notice seeking Rs 500 crore in damages from the ruling party for defamation and violation of intellectual property rights. Tiwari also lodged a complaint in this regard with the Election Commission of India (ECI).

“Who gave AAP the right to use my videos for its theme song for the polls,” Tiwari told news agency PTI.

AAP vs BJP video wars

The Aam Aadmi Party video targeting Tiwari appeared to have come in response to a video tweeted by Delhi BJP on January 10 mocking Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The video, a spoof of popular talk show ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ showed a man mimicking Kejriwal and admitting to his inability of leading Delhi and keeping promises made in the run-up to the elections in 2015.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh shot back after Tiwari’s outburst over the video and blamed BJP leaders of indulging in much worse on Twitter themselves. “The kind of things BJP leaders resort to on Twitter…if we start suing them for defamation…their whole party will finish paying up for the damages. Look at the Twitter handles of BJP and its leaders. They have left no stone unturned to malign and spread falsehoods about Arvind Kejriwal. BJP should introspect, look within before blaming others of wrongdoing.”