Delhi Election 2020 Live: CM Arvind Kejriwal to file nomination from New Delhi constituency today

Arvind Kejriwal file nomination from New Delhi constituency today.

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Live: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will file his nomination for the New Delhi assembly seat on Monday. Kejriwal is seeking his re-election from the seat. “I will file my nomination tomorrow (Monday). I will feel very good if you come to bless me,” Kejriwal, who is also Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, tweeted on Sunday. Before filing his nomination, Kejriwal will seek the blessings of Bhagwan Valmiki at the historic Valmiki Mandir and then hold a mega roadshow. The roadshow will go through Connaught Place via Panchkuian Marg into the Inner Circle and then towards the Outer Circle on to Baba Kharak Singh Marg and end near the Patel Chowk Metro station. He will file his nomination at the SDM office in Jamnagar House. The AAP has released its list of 70 candidates for the February 8 polls. The process to file nomination will end on January 21. The results of the elections will be declared on February 11.

Read More