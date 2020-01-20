  1. Home
Delhi Election 2020 Live: CM Arvind Kejriwal to file nomination from New Delhi constituency today

Updated:Jan 20, 2020 9:52:35 am

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Live: Arvind Kejriwal is contesting election from New Delhi Assembly seat. He will hold a roadshow before filing his papers.

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Live: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will file his nomination for the New Delhi assembly seat on Monday. Kejriwal is seeking his re-election from the seat. “I will file my nomination tomorrow (Monday). I will feel very good if you come to bless me,” Kejriwal, who is also Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, tweeted on Sunday. Before filing his nomination, Kejriwal will seek the blessings of Bhagwan Valmiki at the historic Valmiki Mandir and then hold a mega roadshow. The roadshow will go through Connaught Place via Panchkuian Marg into the Inner Circle and then towards the Outer Circle on to Baba Kharak Singh Marg and end near the Patel Chowk Metro station. He will file his nomination at the SDM office in Jamnagar House. The AAP has released its list of 70 candidates for the February 8 polls. The process to file nomination will end on January 21. The results of the elections will be declared on February 11.

    09:52 (IST)20 Jan 2020
    Arvind kejriwal releases 'guarantee card'

    Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday released a guarantee card listing 10 promises, including free bus rides for students and deployment of "mohalla marshals" for women safety, that his AAP will fulfil if it is re-elected in Delhi. The card, "10 guarantees of Kejriwal", also promises to continue the scheme for free electricity up to 200 units, free health facilities, to plant two crore saplings, clean Yamuna river and reduce pollution in Delhi over the next five years.

    09:18 (IST)20 Jan 2020
    Arvind Kejriwal to file nomination today

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will file nomination from New Delhi Assembly seat on Monday. In 2015, Kejriwal had defeated former Congress Sheila Dikshit.

    The Aam Aadmi Party under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal stormed to power in 2015 with a brute majority. Kejriwal is contesting election again from New Delhi Assembly seat. The polling in the national capital will take place on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.
