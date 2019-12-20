AAP launches Delhi poll campaign with ‘Acche beete paanch saal-Lage raho Kejriwal’ slogan

AAP launches election campaign for Delhi Assembly election 2020. (Photo@aamaadmiparty)

Delhi Assembly Election News: Boosted by Prashant Kishor’s consultancy firm I-PAC, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday launched its bid for the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled to be held early next year. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia kickstarted the campaign with the slogan ‘Acche beete paanch saal-Lage raho Kejriwal‘ during an event which was attended by party MLAs and workers.

Talking to reporters, Sisodia said the campaign slogan was based on the feedback received by the people of Delhi. Sisodia revealed that AAP has planned a series of events across the national capital in the coming days to highlight the ‘good work’ done by the Kejriwal government. As many as 700 meetings will be held in the next two weeks, Sisodia said. “People will vote us because of the good work we have done in the last five years,” Manish Sisodia said.

Senior party leader Sanjay Singh that AAP made 70 promises in its manifesto and has done more work than promised.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is hoping to repeat its 2015 show when the party won a landslide majority capturing 67 of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly. The ruling party has roped in I-PAC, which was behind the hugely popular and successful ‘chai pe charcha’ campaign of the BJP during 2014 Lok Sabha elections, to help it succeed in retaining power.

Prashant Kishor, who is the national vice president in Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal-United, is also credited for Kumar’s victory in 2015. His firm also ensured an overwhelming victory for Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRC in Andhra Pradesh. His firm is also managing Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress’ quest to retain power in 2021 Bengal Assembly elections.

Prashant Kishor, who was personally picked by Nitish Kumar for the top JD(U) post, has apparently fallen out with the Bihar CM over the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act. The JDU backed the legislation in Parliament, however, Kishor has openly opposed the new law.