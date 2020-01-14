Delhi Election 2020: AAP releases list of candidates, Arvind Kejriwal to contest from New Delhi — Full List

The polling will happen on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.

Delhi polls 2020: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday released the list of all 70 candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled to take place on February 8. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will contest from New Delhi seat and his deputy Manish Sisodia will contest from Patparganj Assembly seat. Apart from the duo, Dilip Pandey will contest from Timarpur, Rakhi Bidlan from Mangolpuri, Satyendra Jain from Shakur Basti, Parlad Singh Sawhney from Chandni Chowk, Raghav Chaddha from Rajinder Nagar, Somnath Bharti from Malviya Nagar, Saurabh Bhardwaj from Greater Kailash, Atishi from Kalkaji, Ramniwas Goyal from Shahdara, Gopal Rai from Babarpur. Some of these leaders had also contested the Lok Sabha polls last year but failed to win. For instance, Atishi had contested from East Delhi and lost to BJP’s Gautam Gambhir.

The AAP has fielded most of its sitting MLAs. In the last elections held in 2015, the AAP had won 67 of 70 seats. The BJP was restricted to just three seats while Congress could not even open its account. The polling will happen on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11. An opinion poll conducted by ABP news channel recently predicted a comfortable win for Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi is set to witness a triangular fight with Congress, AAP and BJP in the fray. The BJP and Congress are yet to release the names of their candidates for the assembly polls. Both the parties are looking to put up a fight against Arvind Kejriwal but none has declared their chief ministerial candidate to take on AAP chief in the national capital.

Important Announcement : Aam Aadmi Party declares all 70 candidates for the upcoming Delhi election. We congratulate all the candidates and wish them all the best to establish high levels of trust and integrity within their constituency.#AAPKeCandidates pic.twitter.com/mbby8Z2GCR — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 14, 2020

Full list of AAP candidates

Narela: Sharad Chauhan

Burari: Sanjeev Jha

Timarpur: Dilip Pandey

Adarsh Nagar: Pawan Sharma

Badli: Ajesh Yadav

Rithala: Mahinder Goyal

Bawana: Jai Bhagwan Upkar

Mundka: Dharampal Lakra

Kirari: Rituraj Jha

Sultanpur Majra: Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat

Nagloi Jat: Raghuvinder Shokken

Mangol Puri: Rakhi Bidlan

Rohini: Rajesh Nama Bansiwala

Shalimar Bagh: Bandana Kumari

Shakur Basti: Satyendra Jain

Tri Nagar: Jitendra Gupta

Model Town: Akhilesh Pati Tripathi

Sadar Bazar: Som Dutt

Chandi Chowk: Parlad Singh Sawhney

Matia Mahal: Shoaib Iqbal

Ballimaran: Imran Hussain

Karol Bagh: Vishesh Ravi

Patel Nagar: Raaj Kumar Anand

Moti Nagar: Shiv Charan Goel

Madipur: Girish Soni

Rajouri Garden: Dhanwati Chandela

Hari Nagar: Rajkumari Dhillon

Tilak Nagar: Jarnail Singh

Janakpuri: Rajesh Rishi

Vikaspuri: Mahinder Yadav

Uttam Nagar: Naresh Balyan

Dwarka: Vinay Kumar Mishra

Matiala: Gulab Singh Yadav

Najafgarh: Kailash Gehlot

Bijwasan: BS Joon

Palam: Bhvna Gaur

Delhi Cantonement: Virender Singh Kadian

Rajinder Nagar: Raghav Chadha

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Jangpura: Praveen Kumar

Kasturba Nagar: Madan Lal

Malviya Nagar: Somnath Bharti

RK Puram: Parmila Tokas

Mehrauli: Naresh Yadav

Chhatarpur: Kartar Singh Tanwar

Deoli: Prakash Jarwal

Ambedkar Nagar: Ajay Dutt

Sangam Vihar: Dinesh Mohniya

Greater Kailash: Saurabh Bhardwaj

Kalkaji: Atishi

Tugalakabad: Sahi Ram Pehlwan

Badarpur: Ram Singh Netaji

Okhla: Amanatullah Khan

Trilokpuri: Rohit Kumar Mehraulia

Kondli: Kuldeep Kumar

Patparganj: Manish Sisodia

Laxmi Nagar: Nitin Tyagi

Vishwas Nagar: Deepak Singla

Krishna Nagar: SK Bagga

Gandhi Nagar: Naveen Choudhary

Shahdara: Ram Niwas Goyal

Seemapuri: Rajendra Pal Gautam

Rohtas Nagar: Sarita Singh

Seelampur: Abdul Rehman

Ghonda: SD Sharma

Babarpur: Gopal Rai

Gokalpuri: Surendra Kumar

Mustafabad: Haji Yunus

Karawal Nagar: Durgesh Pathak

Soon after the names of the candidates were released, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said: “46 sitting MLAs have been given tickets, 15 sitting MLAs have been replaced, 9 seats that were vacant have been given to new candidates. Last time six women were given tickets by AAP, this time 8 women have been given tickets.”