Delhi Election 2020: AAP releases list of candidates, Arvind Kejriwal to contest from New Delhi — Full List

Delhi polls 2020: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday released the list of all 70 candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled to take place on February 8. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will contest from New Delhi seat and his deputy Manish Sisodia will contest from Patparganj Assembly seat. Apart from the duo, Dilip Pandey will contest from Timarpur, Rakhi Bidlan from Mangolpuri, Satyendra Jain from Shakur Basti, Parlad Singh Sawhney from Chandni Chowk, Raghav Chaddha from Rajinder Nagar, Somnath Bharti from Malviya Nagar, Saurabh Bhardwaj from Greater Kailash, Atishi from Kalkaji, Ramniwas Goyal from Shahdara, Gopal Rai from Babarpur. Some of these leaders had also contested the Lok Sabha polls last year but failed to win. For instance, Atishi had contested from East Delhi and lost to BJP’s Gautam Gambhir.
The AAP has fielded most of its sitting MLAs. In the last elections held in 2015, the AAP had won 67 of 70 seats. The BJP was restricted to just three seats while Congress could not even open its account. The polling will happen on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11. An opinion poll conducted by ABP news channel recently predicted a comfortable win for Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi is set to witness a triangular fight with Congress, AAP and BJP in the fray. The BJP and Congress are yet to release the names of their candidates for the assembly polls. Both the parties are looking to put up a fight against Arvind Kejriwal but none has declared their chief ministerial candidate to take on AAP chief in the national capital.
Important Announcement :
Aam Aadmi Party declares all 70 candidates for the upcoming Delhi election.
We congratulate all the candidates and wish them all the best to establish high levels of trust and integrity within their constituency.#AAPKeCandidates pic.twitter.com/mbby8Z2GCR
— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 14, 2020
Full list of AAP candidates
Narela: Sharad Chauhan
Burari: Sanjeev Jha
Timarpur: Dilip Pandey
Adarsh Nagar: Pawan Sharma
Badli: Ajesh Yadav
Rithala: Mahinder Goyal
Bawana: Jai Bhagwan Upkar
Mundka: Dharampal Lakra
Kirari: Rituraj Jha
Sultanpur Majra: Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat
Nagloi Jat: Raghuvinder Shokken
Mangol Puri: Rakhi Bidlan
Rohini: Rajesh Nama Bansiwala
Shalimar Bagh: Bandana Kumari
Shakur Basti: Satyendra Jain
Tri Nagar: Jitendra Gupta
Model Town: Akhilesh Pati Tripathi
Sadar Bazar: Som Dutt
Chandi Chowk: Parlad Singh Sawhney
Matia Mahal: Shoaib Iqbal
Ballimaran: Imran Hussain
Karol Bagh: Vishesh Ravi
Patel Nagar: Raaj Kumar Anand
Moti Nagar: Shiv Charan Goel
Madipur: Girish Soni
Rajouri Garden: Dhanwati Chandela
Hari Nagar: Rajkumari Dhillon
Tilak Nagar: Jarnail Singh
Janakpuri: Rajesh Rishi
Vikaspuri: Mahinder Yadav
Uttam Nagar: Naresh Balyan
Dwarka: Vinay Kumar Mishra
Matiala: Gulab Singh Yadav
Najafgarh: Kailash Gehlot
Bijwasan: BS Joon
Palam: Bhvna Gaur
Delhi Cantonement: Virender Singh Kadian
Rajinder Nagar: Raghav Chadha
New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
Jangpura: Praveen Kumar
Kasturba Nagar: Madan Lal
Malviya Nagar: Somnath Bharti
RK Puram: Parmila Tokas
Mehrauli: Naresh Yadav
Chhatarpur: Kartar Singh Tanwar
Deoli: Prakash Jarwal
Ambedkar Nagar: Ajay Dutt
Sangam Vihar: Dinesh Mohniya
Greater Kailash: Saurabh Bhardwaj
Kalkaji: Atishi
Tugalakabad: Sahi Ram Pehlwan
Badarpur: Ram Singh Netaji
Okhla: Amanatullah Khan
Trilokpuri: Rohit Kumar Mehraulia
Kondli: Kuldeep Kumar
Patparganj: Manish Sisodia
Laxmi Nagar: Nitin Tyagi
Vishwas Nagar: Deepak Singla
Krishna Nagar: SK Bagga
Gandhi Nagar: Naveen Choudhary
Shahdara: Ram Niwas Goyal
Seemapuri: Rajendra Pal Gautam
Rohtas Nagar: Sarita Singh
Seelampur: Abdul Rehman
Ghonda: SD Sharma
Babarpur: Gopal Rai
Gokalpuri: Surendra Kumar
Mustafabad: Haji Yunus
Karawal Nagar: Durgesh Pathak
Soon after the names of the candidates were released, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said: “46 sitting MLAs have been given tickets, 15 sitting MLAs have been replaced, 9 seats that were vacant have been given to new candidates. Last time six women were given tickets by AAP, this time 8 women have been given tickets.”
