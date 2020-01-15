‘Manish Sisodia demanded Rs 10 crore for Assembly poll ticket’: AAP MLA’s explosive claim

AAP MLA from Badarpur ND Sharma has made explosive claims against Manish Sisodia. (Photo/ANI)

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 News: A day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released the list of candidates for all 70 seats for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election, a sitting party MLA on Wednesday made an explosive claim. Badarpur MLA ND Sharma accused the party of selling poll tickets and said that deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia demanded a sum of Rs 10 crore for contesting the election on AAP symbol.

“Manish Sisodia had called me to his residence saying that Ram Singh (who has been given ticket from Badarpur) wants a ticket from your constituency by paying Rs 20-21 Crore. He demanded Rs 10 cr from me. I left from there after refusing,” news agency ANI quoted Sharma, as saying.

Sharma said he has resigned from the party and will contest the February 8 election as an independent candidate.

Fissures emerged in AAP as soon as the candidate list was made public on Tuesday evening as the Arvind Kejriwal-led party decided to replace 15 sitting MLAs and fielded new candidates, including six ‘turncoats’ who were previously with the Congress.

While Kejriwal will be contesting from New Delhi, his deputy Sisodia has been named from Patparganj. Other senior party leader Atishi is in the fray from Kalkaji seat. Somnath Bharti will be contesting from Malviya Nagar, Saurabh Bhardwaj from Greater Kailash, Amanatullah Khan from Okhla. The party has also given a ticket to Abdul Rehman, who was accused of inciting violence during anti-CAA protests, from the Seelampur Assembly seat.