Delhi: Army major booked for raping domestic help

An Army Major has been booked for allegedly raping his domestic help in southwest Delhi on a day in July her husband allegedly committed suicide, the police said Sunday.

By: | New Delhi | Published: September 30, 2018 4:44 PM
They said a case was registered at the Delhi Cantonment police station on September 25 based on a complaint filed by the woman.

In her complaint, the woman has alleged that she was raped by the Major on July 12, the same day her husband allegedly killed himself, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, police learnt that the woman’s husband had committed suicide in a servant quarter where they used to reside, he said.

The woman was working at the Major’s house even after the rape incident, he added.

A case has been registered, police said, adding the matter is being probed.

